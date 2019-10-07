ConocoPhillips pops after lifting dividend, planning $3B stock buyback

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.5% pre-market after raising its quarterly dividend to $0.42/share and unveiling plans to repurchase $3B worth of common shares in 2020.

The 38% dividend increase "reflects the significant transformation our company has undergone over the past few years," Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance says.

COP says it will present a 10-year outlook at next month's Investor Day to include a capital investment plan, a financial framework focused on free cash flow generation and a commitment to both returns on capital employed and returns of capital to shareholders.