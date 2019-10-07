SPWR, FRO among premarket gainers

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) +13% as FDA OKs Pfenex Forteo biosimilar.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) +11% on navicixizumab Fast Track'd for ovarian cancer

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) +8% on awarding diabetes contract for eligible population for ~5.3M

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) +8% on merging with RDD Pharma creating new Gastroenterology company focused on specialty, rare and orphan diseases.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) +7% on sale of ownership interest in LNG JV.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) +6% .

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +6% .

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +6% .

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) +6% .

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) +6% .