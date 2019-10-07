NGM Bio down 17% premarket on underwhelming data on NASH candidate

Thinly traded NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) is down 17% premarket on light volume in apparent reaction to preliminary 24-week data from Cohort 4 in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating daily 1 mg doses of aldafermin in NASH patients.

Absolute liver fat content dropped 7.9% in treated patients compared to a reduction of 2.0% in the placebo arm (p<0.05). The relative reduction was -39.6% versus -5.9% for control (p<0.05).

The results appear to be shy of Viking Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VKTX) VK2809 and similar to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:MDGL) MGL-3196.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events (mostly mild/moderate) were diarrhea, headache, nausea and joint pain.

Topline data should be available in Q1 2020.