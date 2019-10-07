Roku, Walmart launch soundbar and subwoofer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 1.7% premarket after the company announces with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a smart soundbar and subwoofer, to add premium sound and streaming ability to any television.

Each of the two "Onn" branded products will be exclusive to Walmart stores and Walmart.com and retail for $129.

The soundbar adds sound and streaming to televisions with HDMI inputs and HDMI-ARC or optical audio output. The optional subwoofer adds rich bass and pairs with the soundbar.

The products will be available in coming weeks.