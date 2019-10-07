HP Inc. loses a bull amid print concerns

Argus analyst Jim Kelleher downgrades HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to hold from buy, noting that HP's most profitable print and imaging business is hurt by the switch to e-commerce in printing supplies.
Kelleher still recommends HPQ in the long term.
HPQ rises 0.3% in premarket trading after paring back earlier losses.
Flags leadership change and long-term trend in printing margins as main uncertainties for investors.
In the past six months, HPQ has slumped 16% vs. information technology sector median perfromance of -3.5%.
Quant rating Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (3 Buy, 14 Hold, 1 Underperform).
