RingCentral +5.9% as JPMorgan upgrades to Overweight

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 5.9% premarket after a boost to Overweight by JPMorgan, from Neutral.

That comes in the wake of the company's partnership with Avaya (AVYA, up 1.9% premarket).

That brings the chance to "dramatically accelerate the shift to cloud-based [Unified Communication as a Service]," JPMorgan says.

It's raised its price target on RNG to $225 from $143, implying 38% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate RNG a Buy on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.