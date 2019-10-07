GraniteShares, XOUT launches large-cap ETF with a twist

GraniteShares, in collaboration with XOUT Capital, launches an exchange-traded fund that aims to exclude U.S. large-cap companies that are most likely to suffer from tech disruption over the long term.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) takes the 500 largest U.S. companies and excludes the 250 names deemed most at risk.

Expense ratio is 0.60%; trade on NYSE Arca.

XOUT's quantitative framework analyzes a variety of fundamental characteristics, such as revenue growth, employee growth, reinvestment in company stock, earnings sentiment, R&D, management performance, and profitability, to identify which companies face the highest risk of being disrupted.

Index constituents are re-evaluated on a quarterly basis to accommodate a rapidly changing investment environment.