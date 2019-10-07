It's gotta be the shoes - NBA backs off critical China comments

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey over the weekend tweeted out his support (now deleted) for Hong Kong protesters.

This sort of thing tends to draw the ire of Beijing, so the NBA scrambled to distance itself from Morey's tweet, and Morey rushed out his apologies. Morey: "I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided." Indeed.

The NBA brass, of course, is on its way to China this week alongside preseason games being played there. Among the teams playing is the Brooklyn Nets, owned by Alibaba's Joseph Tsai. Tsai: "The hurt that this incident has caused will take a long time to repair."

Houston Rockets star James Harden knows where the bread gets buttered on his shoe contract. Harden (standing next to teammate Russell Westbrook): "We apologize. You know, we love China."

Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are down modestly in early action.