Stocks slide on doubts over U.S.-China trade progress

Stocks open the week with broad losses ahead of the start of U.S.-China trade talks later this week; S&P and Dow both -0.5% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

Expectations for meaningful progress in the talks have turned lower following reports that China is increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal, preferring to narrow the scope of discussions without reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies; Pres. Trump has said he wants a big deal or no deal at all.

European bourses trade slightly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and both Germany's DAX and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite remains closed on holiday.

In the U.S., General Motors ( -1.3% ) dips at the open as labor talks with the United Auto Workers took "a turn for the worse" over the weekend.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors start trading with moderate losses ranging from -0.3% (communication services) to -0.6% (industrials).

U.S. Treasury prices have pulled back a bit from last week's gains, with the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.43% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.54%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.80.