Arconic could head into the 30s - JPMorgan

JPMorgan has turned bullish on Arconic (ARNC +1.1% ), with analyst Seth Seifman raising his rating to Overweight after being at Neutral since Jan. 14, while keeping his price target at $30 (+22% upside).

The company could potentially create value by separating its Howmet Aerospace and Arconic business units and potentially push the stock further into the $30s, he writes.

Seifman also likes the "self-help opportunity" following the recent pullback, which saw the stock fall 10% through Friday since closing at a 1.5-year high on Sept. 18.

Source: Bloomberg First Word