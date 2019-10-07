One Liberty Properties acquires two industrial properties

Oct. 07, 2019
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) acquired two industrial properties for $14.4M and sold two properties for a net gain of ~$2.5M.
  • A 114,000 sq. ft. industrial property acquired for $8M is leased through 2033 at a current annual base rent of $498,000, with annual increases of 2.25%. A 95K sq. ft. industrial facility acquired for $6.4M is leased through 2029 at an annual base rent of $437,000, increasing in 2024 by 10%.
  • The company is expected to record gain of ~$2.5M from the sale of two properties, without giving effect to a $161,000 expense from the termination of a related mortgage interest rate swap.
