One Liberty Properties acquires two industrial properties
Oct. 07, 2019 9:52 AM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)OLPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) acquired two industrial properties for $14.4M and sold two properties for a net gain of ~$2.5M.
- A 114,000 sq. ft. industrial property acquired for $8M is leased through 2033 at a current annual base rent of $498,000, with annual increases of 2.25%. A 95K sq. ft. industrial facility acquired for $6.4M is leased through 2029 at an annual base rent of $437,000, increasing in 2024 by 10%.
- The company is expected to record gain of ~$2.5M from the sale of two properties, without giving effect to a $161,000 expense from the termination of a related mortgage interest rate swap.
- OLP is -1.2% to $26.27
- Source: Press Release