German banks start passing negative rates to retail clients

Now that Germany's second largest cooperative lender has started charging retail customers to account for negative interest rates, other German banks are warming to the idea, Bloomberg reports.

Berliner Volksbank is applying a -0.5% rate on deposits of more than EUR 100,000 ($110,000).

Deutsche Bank (DB -1.9% ) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) indicate they're considering similar moves.

Germany's banks, which have resisted passing on negative interest rates to retail clients, have running out of ways to offset the effect on earnings.

The rate policy costs German lenders EUR 2.4B a year, the country's banking lobby estimates. Last month the European Central Bank cut the deposit rate to -0.5% from -0.4%.

