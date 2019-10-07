Evercore reels in price target on Netflix

Evercore ISIS turns cautious on Netflix (NFLX +0.2% ) ahead of the streamer's earnings report next week and upcoming launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. The firm drops its price target to $300 from $380 vs. the sell-side average PT of $380.18.

"With net subscriber additions potentially peaking this year, and ahead of a number of new Internet TV service launches from well-capitalized competitors over the coming months, questions about the company's business model now abound," sums up analyst Vijay Jayrant on the PT cut.

Evercore keeps an In-line rating on Netflix.