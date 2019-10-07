BAML sees Altria holding the line on dividends
Oct. 07, 2019 10:09 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor56 Comments
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch says concerns over a dividend cut by Altria (MO +1.5%) are overblown after running the company's financials through a stress test of sorts. In addition, the firm sees other options for Altria management instead of a dividend payout reduction.
- "We note that MO has other levers at its disposal that we believe it would employ to avoid cutting the dividend, incl halting share buybacks, which MO has been willing to flex historically (as evidenced post its UST purchase in 2009), implementing further cost savings, and/or optionality of its wine ops," reads the BAML note.
- The firm keeps a Buy rating on Altria and price objective of $54. Despite all the drama around Altria, the sell-side consensus rating is still Outperform and the Seeking Alpha average authors rating is Bullish.