Axonics down 6% on Medtronic filing for new overactive bladder device

Thinly traded Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX -6% ) slips on below-average volume, a modest 144K shares, in apparent response to Medtronic's U.S. marketing application for its miniaturized InterStim Micro sacral nerve stimulator for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary urge incontinence, unobstructed urinary retention and fecal incontinence.

Axonics' rival SNM system is CE Mark'd for overactive bladder, fecal incontinence and urinary retention. It is approved in the U.S. for fecal incontinence. Its application for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence is under FDA review.