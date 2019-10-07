U.S. ends tariff exemption for bifacial solar panels; FSLR, SPWR could benefit

The Trump administration says it will impose tariffs on bifacial solar panels (TAN -0.5% ) beginning Oct. 28, the U.S. Trade Representative's office announces, eliminating a loophole granted in June for the product and will be subject to the 25% duties announced on imported equipment in early 2018.

Bifacial panels are gaining traction since their double-sided nature means they absorb more power and are thus more efficient, but they are in the early stages of development and a relatively small part of the ecosystem, with Bloomberg estimating the panels comprised ~3% of the global market in 2018.

"Most investors had expected some form of cap to be put in place and not an outright reversal of the policy," says Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne, and Goldman Sachs' Brian Lee warns to "expect significant volatility across solar equities near-term."

Lee says U.S.-based manufacturers such as First Solar (FSLR -1.2% ) and SunPower (SPWR -0.3% ) will be "key beneficiaries," while Chinese solar players with bifacial capacity expansion plans likely will be "the most negatively impacted from this unexpected development."

Chinese names including JinkoSolar (JKS -0.3% ), Canadian Solar (CSIQ -2.2% ), ReneSola (SOL) and Yingli Green Energy (OTCPK:YGEHY +6.2% ) show mixed results in early trade.