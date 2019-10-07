AMD unveils new gaming graphics card

AMD (AMD +0.6% ) announces the Radeon RX 5500 series graphics products. The company says the RX 5500 series harnessing groundbreaking RDNA gaming architecture to deliver the ultimate in high-performance, high-fidelity 1080p gaming.

HP and Lenovo are planning to offer Radeon RX 5500 graphics cards in their high-performance desktop gaming PCs beginning this November, and Acer is planning to offer systems with the cards beginning this December.

With the newest additions to the Radeon family, AMD says it's bringing its advanced RDNA gaming architecture and industry-leading 7nm process technology to mainstream gamers worldwide.

Source: Press Release