Upland +3% on Altify acquisition and guidance raise

Upland Software (UPLD +3.1% ) has acquired Altify, leading customer revenue optimization cloud solution for sales and the extended revenue teams, for purchase price of $84M, in cash.

The acquisition adds ~$24M in annualized revenues, of which $22M are recurring and will be immediately accretive to Upland's Adjusted EBITDA per share.

Upland drew $59M on revolving credit facility, taking Upland's gross debt outstanding to $409M, and with ~$56M of cash on-hand, Upland's net debt is now ~$353M.

Upland updates FY19 guidance to revenue $217.3M-$221.3M, and Adj. EBITDA $80.5M -$82.5M.