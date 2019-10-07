Fox sell-off called overdone ahead of catalysts

A sell-off in Fox (FOX +1% , FOXA +1.1% ) looks "overdone," MoffettNathanson says, particularly in light of positive catalysts ahead.

There's "upside from upcoming renewals and improving television profitability," Michael Nathanson writes, while acknowledging performance of late has been "nothing short of disappointing."

He's cut his price target on FOXA to $39 from $42, currently implying 26% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Hold on Average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish.

Fox has set new channel deals over the weekend, with distribution agreements with Cox and with Dish Network.