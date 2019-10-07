Exxon will not take FID on Mozambique project this week - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.5% ) will not take a final investment decision on its $30B Rovuma liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique when it attends an event there tomorrow, Reuters reports.

Mozambique's government had said yesterday that XOM would finalize the project at a signing ceremony in Maputo; instead, XOM and partners Eni (NYSE:E), Korea Gas and China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) will announce a consortia of contractors for the project, enabling it to start some construction.

The project has a capacity of 15M mt/year, which combined with TOT's $20B, 13M mt/year facility and Eni's $8B, 3.4M mt/year floating plant, will give Mozambique the ability to export 31M mt/year, or 10% of today's global market.