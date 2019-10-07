Syndax's entinostat advances in late-stage breast cancer study

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX -0.6% ) announces the fifth and final successful interim futility analysis of survival data in the Cancer Research Group-sponsored Phase 3 clinical trial, E2112, evaluating the combination of lead drug entinostat and exemestane (Pfizer's Aromasin) in patients with advanced HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

The study will continue until 410 of the 608 participants have died, currently expected to occur in Q2 2020. If all goes well, the company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in late 2020.

Investors should be cautious here. A year ago, the company announced that E2112 failed to achieve the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

Entinostat is an orally available small molecule called an HDAC inhibitor designed to block the function of immune suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment.