Morgan Stanley puts Coca-Cola and Mondelez at top of F&B list

Morgan Stanley heads into the Q3 earnings season with Coca-Cola (KO -0.9% ) slotted as its top U.S. beverages pick and Mondelez International (MDLZ -1.1% ) as its top U.S. food pick.

On KO: "Our top pick in US beverages is Coca-Cola as we see a 2020 EPS growth inflection and FCF conversion improvement in 2020 and beyond as key positive catalysts. We also believe KO offers a clearly superior topline growth outlook vs. CPG peers, with stronger pricing power and favorable strategy tweaks, which we believe are not reflected in relative valuation below long-term historical averages"

On MDLZ: "Mondelez is our top pick as positive strategy changes are gaining traction, and we believe we are in the beginning stages of an organic sales growth acceleration, aided by recent reinvestment, as well as MDLZ's favorable geographic/category growth footprint. This should result in sustainably higher topline growth and multiple expansion as the market shifts to a multinational CPG peer set from lower growth US-centric food peers."

In general, MS analyst Dara Mohsenian and team expect solid U.S. staples trends in Q3.