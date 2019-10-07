The ONE Group Hospitality rallies 13.9% on Kona Grill acquisition

The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS +13.9% ) and Kona Grill Acquisition has announced that KGA has completed the purchase of substantially all the assets of Kona Grill (OTC:KONA -46.6% ).

Kona Grill is expected to add ~$100M in annual revenue, and to be immediately accretive to consolidated adj. EBITDA.

The ONE Group also increased its 2019 financial targets to account for the acquisition.

Kona Grill will contribute ~$23-24M in revenue and over $1M in adj. EBITDA for Q4 2019.

Preliminary 2020 expectation of $23-25M in consolidated adj. EBITDA.

Updated 2019 Targets: Total GAAP revenues $118-120M, up from $95-97M; total food and beverage sales between $213-223M, up from $190-200M; consolidated adj. EBITDA $14-14.5M, up from $13M, representing ~33-38% Y/Y and total G&A excluding SBC and integration expenses of ~$9M.

Previously: The ONE Group lands Kona Grill restaurants (Sep. 03 2019)