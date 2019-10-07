Supreme Court rejects Sempra Energy's appeal over 2007 wildfire payouts

The U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear a bid by Sempra Energy's (SRE -0.7% ) San Diego Gas & Electric subsidiary to recover $379M from customers related to damages it was forced to pay out in litigation following California wildfires in 2007 that burned hundreds of homes.

The California Public Utilities Commission in 2017 rejected SDG&E's request to raise rates on consumers to compensate for the $379M payouts, a decision challenged by the utility and rejected in state courts.

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the company said imposing liability and then forbidding cost recovery from customers violated the U.S. Constitution.

The case was on watch for its parallels to the deadly wildfires that swept through California during 2017-18 that pushed California utility PG&E into bankruptcy.