Maxar +5.6% after Air Force architecture deal

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is up 5.6% today after its win of a $14.2M deal to build a cloud-based geospatial intelligence analysis architecture for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The Red Wing architecture "will help to rapidly equip the warfighter with actionable insights to solve dynamic and complex intelligence problems at scale," says Maxar's Tony Frazier.

It will provide a more automated approach to dealing with rapidly increasing volumes of data, and expand the use of Amazon managed services in order to increase security and resiliency while pressing costs lower.