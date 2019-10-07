Sienna files U.S. application for SNA-001 for light hair removal; shares up 23%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA +22.8% ) has filed a 510(k) application with the FDA for SNA-001 as a topical pretreatment to standard laser devices to remove unwanted light hair. Specifically, the company seeks clearance to use SNA-001, in conjunction with an 810 nm diode laser, for the removal of unwanted white, gray light red and light brown hair in women and men.

Hair removal by laser has been in use by almost 25 years in the U.S. SNA-001 contains silver particles which harness a laser's light energy to thermally target the structural unit of the hair follicle.