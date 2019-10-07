AIM ImmunoTech up 12% on trial update, improved cash position

Nano cap AIM ImmunoTech (AIM +11.6% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement that it ended Q3 with ~$12.5M in cash, sufficient resources, it says, to support its ongoing operations leading up to two key data readouts.

Results from a Phase 2 study assessing Ampligen, combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer may be available as soon as six months hence.

Results from another Phase 2, evaluating the same combination in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, may be available in 12 months.