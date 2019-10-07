Hecla Mining's Q3 silver output rises 31%

Hecla Mining (HL +2.1% ) moves higher after reporting Q3 silver production rose 31% Y/Y to 3.29M oz. and gold production climbed 6% to 77.3K oz.

Q3 silver production from HL's Greens Creek mine in Alaska jumped by nearly 700K oz., or 36% Y/Y, to 2.54M oz., and the mill operated at an average of 2,321 tons/day; on a percentage basis, the largest increase was seen at the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho, where output surged 266% Y/Y to 115.7K oz.

HL says cash holdings increased by $24M to $33M during the quarter, as it expected that "dialing back our expenditures while achieving our expected production and sales targets would increase our cash flow generation," adding it expects more of the same in Q4.