Snap retrenchment offers buy opportunity - Rosenblatt

The recent pullback in Snap (SNAP -0.1% ) offers a buying opportunity, Rosenblatt says.

Shares are down 9.4% in the past week, pulling some edge off a 2019 where the stock has risen 164% .

But trends are strong, the firm says, with a "steady sea change of dollars moving to SNAP driven by a clear product roadmap and strong relative ROAS at current pricing."

Analyst Mark Zgutowicz expects more solid growth in daily active users when the company reports earnings in a couple of weeks.

Consensus estimates are for Snap to log EPS of -$0.05 on revenues of $435.3M.

Rosenblatt has a Buy rating and $21 price target, implying 45% upside.

The sell side rates it Hold on average; Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall; and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.