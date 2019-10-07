Helen of Troy Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Oct. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)HELEBy: SA News Team
- Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.55M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.