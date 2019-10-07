Stocks wipe out decline as new U.S.-China talks loom
Oct. 07, 2019 11:47 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor42 Comments
- U.S. stocks erase their earlier declines as traders await a new round of U.S.-China trade talks that are scheduled to start later this week and after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration has no plans to delist Chinese companies.
- The Nasdaq rises 0.2% in midday trading, wiping out a 0.5% decline early in the session; S&P 500 gains 0.1% and the Dow, also up 0.1%, compares with a 0.6% drop earlier.
- Energy (+0.4%) and communication services (+0.4%) lead the S&P 500 industry sectors, while utilities and consumer staples lag the broader market.
- Crude oil gains 2.0% to $53.85 per barrel.
- Gold slips 0.4% to $1,506.70 per ounce.
- Treasurys slip, pushing 2-year yield up 4 basis points to 1.436% and 10-year yield rises 1 basis point to 1.539%.
- Dollar Index is little changed at 98.80.