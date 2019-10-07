Domino's Pizza Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $827.23M (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DPZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.