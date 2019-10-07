Coffee prices ease further

Robusta coffee prices fell another 2.8% today to reach the lowest price level since 2010. Higher coffee production in Columbia and a strong flowering of crops in Brazil has pressured the market.

So far this year the rate of both Robusta and Arabica bean production have outpaced the ~2% rise in global coffee consumption.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) is down about ~14% YTD.

