HighPoint Resources sees Q3 production at high end of guidance

HighPoint Resources (HPR +9.5% ) says it expects Q3 sales volume will increase 20% Q/Q to 3.4M boe, at the high end of the company's 3.3M-3.4M boe guidance despite depressed processing yields.

HPR sees Q3 oil production volumes rising by 25% Q/Q to 2.18M barrels, or 64% of total equivalent production sales volume.

Additionally, the company says it achieved strong operating results from its Hereford field, with wells in DSU 11-63-16 exhibiting a 75% current daily production increase over previously completed wells.