Music execs wary of Apple pricing approach - FT

Music labels are pushing back on Apple (AAPL +0.9% ) after the tech giant approached them with a plan to bundle its music service with the upcoming Apple TV Plus, the Financial Times reports.

Apple's services push has led to talk of a "super" bundle that could combine its music, TV, news and games services in revenue-generating ways.

But music executives are concerned about what could happen to margins if Apple adds price pressure by undercutting the $10/month that it charges for Apple Music (and which Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) charges as well).

Apple has already made waves with its pricing for Apple TV Plus, set to launch Nov. 1 for $4.99/month.