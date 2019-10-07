Sutro Bio up 22% after mixed shelf filing

Thinly traded micro cap Sutro Biopharma (STRO +22.3% ) is up on below-average volume, a scant 25K shares, on the heels of its prospectus for a $250M mixed shelf offering filed on Friday, October 4, after the close.

On the working capital front, at the end of June, it had $153M in quick assets while operations consumed ~$36M in H1 so it is not under near-term pressure for additional funds.

In a presentation earlier this year, CEO Bill Newell stated that the company's cash runway should extend into 2021 (slide #4).