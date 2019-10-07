Trump will 'destroy' Turkey's economy if Erdogan does anything 'off limits'

President Trump says that as he has "stated strongly before," he'll "totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey" if Turkey does anything he considers "to be off limits."

On late Sunday, the White House said U.S. troops will stand aside as Turkey sends troops into northern Syria, allowing them to advance against Kurdish forces who have been U.S. allies in fighting against the Islamic State.

The Turkish lira falls 1.7% against the U.S. dollar to almost 5.8 lira per greenback.