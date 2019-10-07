NBCUniversal shakes up leadership - Variety

A heavy management shakeup is landing at the top of NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.3% ), Variety reports, ahead of a landmark company-defining streaming launch.

Bonnie Hammer will move from launching the Peacock streaming service to oversight of broadcast and cable studio operations, according to the report.

Meanwhile Matt Strauss (with Comcast since 2004) will join NBCU as Peacock's new head, and Paul Telegdy will have the sole chairmanship of NBC Entertainment. Telegdy's co-chair George Cheeks will move to a No. 2 role under Hammer.

The moves are coming from the company's desire to consolidate oversight of its broadcast and cable production, a change in line with similar moves at rivals.