Viper Energy Partners' Q3 production grew 9%

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +0.1% ) reports Q3 production rose 9% Q/Q to 21,265 boe/day (64% oil), including a 7% gain in output from VNOM's organic asset base, driven mostly by 10 wells turned to production in Spanish Trail in which the partnership owned a 22% average net royalty interest.

Following recent acquisitions and the pending acquisition of assets from Santa Elena, VNOM's pro forma asset base jumped 72% Y/Y to 23,990 net royalty acres and acreage operated by parent Diamondback Energy rose 136% to 12,356 acres.

As of Sept. 30, 387 gross horizontal wells were in the process of active development on VNOM's pro forma asset base, in which the partnership expects to own an average 2.1% net royalty interest.