Kashkari doesn't know how much more Fed needs to ease

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wants to see more data before making up his mind on whether the Fed should cut continue cutting.

"I'm happy that we're cutting interest rates. I don't think we should be raising them," he said at an event in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

"We should be supporting the economy, not tapping the brakes on the economy," Kashkari said. "So, I want to look at the data, how it evolves over the next few months."

Kashkari doesn't vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year; however, the Fed district bank presidents get to participate in the discussions at FOMC meetings.

via Bloomberg First Word.

ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB