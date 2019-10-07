Tanker, shipping stocks up sharply as industry rates continue to climb

Tanker and shipping stocks are on the move after Suezmax rates jumped 60% last Friday and soared 400% in a month and the Clarkson Platou international shipbroking firm reported the largest week-on-week increase in the history of its freight index.

According to Nordic American Tankers (NAT +11.5% ), the Suezmax spot market is reported to ~$68K/day and rising; the company's says its operating costs are only ~$8K/day

NAT says it is "in a very strong position with 21 of our 23 Suezmaxes in the spot market," while noting Q3 results will change little vs. Q2 as the upturn from the past three weeks will filter through to Q4 results.

Also, S&P Global Platts reports Asian dirty tanker rates on most vessel sizes for Persian Gulf loading rose by the most in any single day YTD to 11-year highs, as U.S . sanctions on China's Cosco Shipping squeeze supply and push up rates.