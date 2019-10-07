Brookfield, partners to sell 81% stake in North American Palladium to Implats

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU +1.4% ), along with its institutional partners, agrees to sell its 81% stake in North American Palladium (OTCPK:PALDF -1.1% ) to Impala Platinum Holdings (OTCQX:IMPUY -1.5% ) ((Implats)) for ~$570M.

The agreement is part of a broader transaction, under which Implats will also acquire the remaining 19% of North American Palladium's issued and outstanding shares not held by Brookfield, for a total cash consideration of C$1.0B (US$750M)

Proceeds to Brookfield Business Partners for its 20% ownership interest in North American Palladium are ~$130M after taxes.