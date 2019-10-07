Chevron buys 40% stake in three energy blocks from Shell - Reuters

Chevron (CVX +0.3% ) agrees to acquire a 40% stake in three deepwater Gulf of Mexico blocks won by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.3% ) in auctions under Mexico's energy reform; financial terms are not disclosed.

The deal was approved earlier this week by Mexico's oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbon Commission.

CVX's Mexico unit is the lead operator of two consortiums for exploring and developing deepwater blocks in the Mexican Gulf, one in block 3 of Perdido Basin and the other in block 22 of Salina Basin.