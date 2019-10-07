ProQR up 1% ahead of sepofarsen data readout

Thinly traded micro cap ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR +0.8% ) perks up, albeit on below-average volume, ahead of its release of topline results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, PQ-110-001, evaluating lead candidate sepofarsen (QR-110) in pediatric patients with Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), an inherited disorder characterized by progressive vision loss early in life.

The data will be presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in San Francisco on October 10. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET that day to discuss the results in detail.