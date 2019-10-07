Bayer says October U.S. glyphosate trial delayed

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.5% ) says a pending U.S. lawsuit over claims related to its glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide has been delayed under further notice.

A court document from the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis dated Oct. 4 said a status conference to re-evaluate the case had been set for Feb. 10.

The lawsuit is the latest of several to be delayed as mediator Ken Feinberg tries to negotiate a settlement between Bayer and U.S. plaintiffs after a California jury last year found that Monsanto should have warned of alleged cancer risks.