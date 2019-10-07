Powell stresses importance of central bank independence

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has been the subject of numerous critical comments made by President Trump, emphasizes the importance of the U.S. central bank's independence in introducing a documentary about Marriner Eccles, who headed the Fed during Franklin Roosevelt's administration.

"Perhaps most importantly from my perspective as Fed Chair, he [Eccles] is responsible more than any other person for the fact that the United States today has an independent central bank — a central bank able to make decisions in the long-term best interest of the economy, without regard to the political pressures of the moment," Powell said in prepared remarks.

Powell ended the remarks with a quote inscribed at the Fed's Eccles Building in Washington, DC -- "The management of the central bank must be absolutely free from the dangers of control by politics and by private interests, singly or combined."