Samsung, Mastercard launch virtual card

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) partners with Netspend and Mastercard (MA -0.3% ) to launch Samsung Pay Cash, a virtual prepaid cash card used in the wallet of a Samsung Pay account.

Samsung Pay can only be used by its account owner and is protected by the security of Samsung Knox and Mastercard token services; enables users to use the card without exposing the 16-digit card number.

Can be used anywhere Samsung Pay and Mastercard are accepted, including e-commerce retailers.

Netspend is part of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).