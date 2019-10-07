Barclays sees beat-and-raise coming for Microsoft, techs

A number of tech stocks are looking ahead to a strong earnings season, Barclays writes, with Microsoft (MSFT -0.1% ) looking like the "cleanest story."

The bank's expecting a beat-and-raise from the tech giant, as well as from most of the techs it's highlighting following its recent survey.

Dynatrace (DT +0.5% ) should also see a positive catalyst via beat-and-raise, as should Talend (TLND +1.8% ), Barclays says -- and a recent sell-off in cybersecurity and software focuses attention on companies with good execution including Mimecast (MIME +2.9% ) and Fortinet (FTNT +0.9% ).

“Markets are nervous about growth, but our VAR survey results were solid and the set- up for most of our companies suggests another round of beat and raise numbers," Barclays says.