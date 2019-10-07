Stocks take a leg up amid U.S.-China trade optimism

Stocks perk up and Treasurys fall after Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence reports the Chinese Commerce Ministry is ready to "do a deal on the part of the negotiations that both sides agree upon."

The ministry is also ready to "set out a timetable for the harder issues" to be worked on next year, Lawrence tweets.

The Nasdaq gains 0.3% , the S&P 500 rises 0.2% , and the Dow rises 0.3% .

Before the news, stocks were wavering near break-even.

Among S&P 50 industry sectors, materials ( +0.6% ) and communication services ( +0.6% ) lead the advance, while consumer staples ( -0.2% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) lag.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.554%.