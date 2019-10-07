Equinor launches production at Johan Sverdrup oil field

Equinor (EQNR +0.1% ) confirmed over the weekend that it started production from its 2.7B-barrel Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea, saying it should reach the phase 1 peak of 440K bbl/day next summer and become the largest producing oil field in the North Sea by mid-2020.

The start-up comes as a relief to EQNR, which has seen its oil production from other Norwegian fields plunge in the last 18 months due to natural decline and technical glitches, partly offset by overseas projects.

EQNR says Sverdrup, which originally was scheduled to start production in December, will reach maximum output of 660K bbl/day in its phase 2 with the start-up in Q4 2022.

Sverdrup is expected to load 15 cargoes of 600K barrels in November, with average loadings of 300K bbl/day, according to S&P Global Platts.